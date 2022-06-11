AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Announces $0.12 Jun 22 Dividend

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) declared a jun 22 dividend on Thursday, June 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, July 12th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years. AGNC Investment has a payout ratio of 69.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $1.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.4%.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.60.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 18.40% and a negative net margin of 72.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 24.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,705,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,648,000 after buying an additional 914,711 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 944.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 878,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,513,000 after buying an additional 794,720 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,767,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,578,000 after acquiring an additional 665,872 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $4,822,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,976,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,891,000 after purchasing an additional 352,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGNC. Bank of America cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

