AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) to Issue Jun 22 Dividend of $0.12 on July 12th

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) announced a jun 22 dividend on Thursday, June 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, July 12th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years. AGNC Investment has a payout ratio of 69.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $1.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.4%.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.60. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 18.40% and a negative net margin of 72.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth $244,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment to $12.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group decreased their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.90.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

