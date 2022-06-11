Africa Oil (CVE:AOI) PT Raised to C$3.25

Africa Oil (CVE:AOI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Africa Oil from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Africa Oil has a 12 month low of C$9.85 and a 12 month high of C$30.70.

