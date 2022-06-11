Aeron (ARNX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,001.00

Aeron (ARNX) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 10th. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $202,744.11 and approximately $1,001.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aeron has traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Aeron coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aeron Profile

Aeron (CRYPTO:ARNX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Aeron Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

