Aeon Price Up 20% Over Last 7 Days (AEON)

Aeon (AEON) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Aeon has a market cap of $1.25 million and $413.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aeon has traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0787 or 0.00000275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.06 or 0.00587393 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 59.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000449 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000068 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000199 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon Profile

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Buying and Selling Aeon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.