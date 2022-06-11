Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,760 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $11,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $95.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

