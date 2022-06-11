Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 81,875 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 81,875 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 41,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.8% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 31.8% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 334,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,697,000 after buying an additional 80,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 211,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,458,000 after acquiring an additional 119,275 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Argus raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.80.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $100.46 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.98. The firm has a market cap of $423.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

