Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $12,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 346,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,072,000 after buying an additional 12,378 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,263 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Settian Capital LP bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,974,000. Snowhook Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,187,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.79.

NYSE SHW opened at $247.42 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $233.32 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.99%.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

