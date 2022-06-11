Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,947 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $11,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 401.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSM stock opened at $81.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.85 and a 200-day moving average of $82.41. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.20 and a 12-month high of $92.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.00.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

MSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 2,440 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $201,226.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,154.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,629,109 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

