Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 81,875 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,211,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,494,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,322,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,825 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,397,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,982,114,000 after buying an additional 5,807,202 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,619,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,873,632,000 after buying an additional 164,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,784,977,000 after buying an additional 3,281,042 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM opened at $100.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $423.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $105.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.80.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

