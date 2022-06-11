Acquired Sales (OTCMKTS:AQSP) Stock Price Up 14.3%

Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCMKTS:AQSP – Get Rating) rose 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 1,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 2,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average is $3.87.

Acquired Sales Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AQSP)

LFTD Partners Inc engages in manufacture, sale and distribution of cannabinoid-infused products. Its products includes beverages, shots, water, other liquids, water soluble nano drops or liquids, lotions, sprays, conditioners, creams, oils, pre-rolled hemp joints and hemp cigarettes, caviar cones, dabs, cartridges, gummies, saucy dmnds, CBG delta-8-THC flower, disposable delta-8-THC vapes, tinctures, powder, water packets, effervescent tablets, capsules, bath bombs, balms, body washes, gummies, food, chocolate, other edibles, and non-prescription cannabinoid formulations.

