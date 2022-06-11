Acquired Sales (OTCMKTS:AQSP) Stock Price Up 14.3%

Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCMKTS:AQSP – Get Rating) rose 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 1,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 2,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average is $3.87.
Acquired Sales Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AQSP)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acquired Sales (AQSP)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for Acquired Sales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acquired Sales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.