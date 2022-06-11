Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.50

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$9.50 and last traded at C$9.45, with a volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.20.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.26, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$80.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42.

Get Accord Financial alerts:

Accord Financial (TSE:ACD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$18.47 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Accord Financial’s payout ratio is 15.41%.

About Accord Financial (TSE:ACD)

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accord Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accord Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.