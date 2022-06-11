Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Blueprint Investment Partners LLC

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Accenture by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,826,880,000 after buying an additional 817,970 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Accenture by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,597,295,000 after buying an additional 1,120,784 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,724,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,434,616,000 after buying an additional 290,325 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,291,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,193,403,000 after buying an additional 302,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,293,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,365,224,000 after buying an additional 27,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

ACN opened at $286.01 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $268.17 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.08. The stock has a market cap of $181.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.86.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

