ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-$3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ABM Industries also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.50-$3.70 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ABM Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:ABM traded down $1.50 on Friday, reaching $41.98. The company had a trading volume of 874,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.98. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $38.44 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

In related news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 8,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $425,347.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raul Javier Valentin sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $50,614.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,340.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,132 shares of company stock worth $1,049,088 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ABM Industries by 18.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

