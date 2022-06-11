Aavegotchi 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $33.86 Million (GHST)

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be purchased for about $1.46 or 0.00004993 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aavegotchi has a total market capitalization of $74.53 million and $33.86 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aavegotchi has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aavegotchi Coin Profile

Aavegotchi is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 52,717,430 coins and its circulating supply is 50,953,266 coins. The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Buying and Selling Aavegotchi

