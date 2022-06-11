70,000 Shares in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Bought by Raffles Associates LP

Raffles Associates LP bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000. MAG Silver comprises about 1.1% of Raffles Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in MAG Silver by 4,614.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the third quarter valued at about $172,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Condire Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAG opened at $14.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.90 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $24.13.

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $22.00 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$30.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$30.00 to C$28.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.18.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

