6,851 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Acquired by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,702,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 75,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 131,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after buying an additional 21,462 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after buying an additional 60,206 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $37.64 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.91.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

