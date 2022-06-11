64,120 Shares in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Acquired by Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 64,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Acadia Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,130,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,598,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000,000 after buying an additional 910,813 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 856,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,959,000 after buying an additional 434,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.82.

Shares of ACHC opened at $68.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.07 and a 12 month high of $76.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.28.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $616.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.49 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

