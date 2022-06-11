6,200 Shares in Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT) Acquired by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 12,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period.

Get Hartford Short Duration ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS HSRT opened at $38.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.66.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.