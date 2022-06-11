57,962 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 57,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,192,000 after acquiring an additional 53,268 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 671,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,825,000 after acquiring an additional 60,649 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 9,254 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 36,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 6,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $41.13 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.94 and a one year high of $55.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.89.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

