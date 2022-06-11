5,646 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Purchased by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $64.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.61. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.49 and a 1-year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

