5,365 Shares in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $138.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.03. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $131.31 and a 1-year high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.