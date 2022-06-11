$49.31 Million in Sales Expected for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) will report sales of $49.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.56 million to $53.24 million. Travere Therapeutics posted sales of $54.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $196.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $177.01 million to $206.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $307.76 million, with estimates ranging from $227.10 million to $527.13 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $48.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.92 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 88.46% and a negative return on equity of 70.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $56,444.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,919 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,464.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $33,932.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,672 shares in the company, valued at $948,119.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,399 shares of company stock valued at $117,501. 4.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 9.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TVTX traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.11. 789,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,344. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.67. Travere Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $31.65.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

