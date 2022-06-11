4,760 Shares in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Purchased by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,975 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 168.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 311,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after purchasing an additional 195,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,864,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,855,000 after purchasing an additional 93,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS opened at $67.71 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.92 and a fifty-two week high of $73.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.40. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $50,060.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,997.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $430,972.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,491 shares of company stock worth $638,214. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

