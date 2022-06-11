441,898 Shares in Future Health ESG Corp. (NASDAQ:FHLT) Purchased by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Future Health ESG Corp. (NASDAQ:FHLT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 441,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,322,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 1.77% of Future Health ESG as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FHLT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Future Health ESG in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Future Health ESG in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,421,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Future Health ESG in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,114,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Future Health ESG in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,554,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Future Health ESG in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,463,000. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Future Health ESG alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FHLT opened at $9.90 on Friday. Future Health ESG Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89.

Future Health ESG Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination opportunity in the smart health technology sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Future Health ESG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future Health ESG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.