39,150 Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 39,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDA. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,064.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

FNDA opened at $48.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.42. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $46.25 and a 12-month high of $58.17.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.