3,907 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Purchased by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,491,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,012,000 after acquiring an additional 920,746 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,771,000 after purchasing an additional 511,775 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,749,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,498,000 after acquiring an additional 479,083 shares during the period. Finally, LGL Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,286,000.

Shares of VTV opened at $136.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.75. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $133.51 and a one year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

