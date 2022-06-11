1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 805 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,023 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $385,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $162.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $187.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $109.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.11 and a 200 day moving average of $149.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total transaction of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

