1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 483,064 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,342,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483,064 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $220,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $1,527,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $4,884,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,347,910.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $141.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.38 and a 200 day moving average of $155.17. The company has a market cap of $340.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $131.94 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.27.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

