1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 199,459 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,221,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,459 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.26% of Zoetis worth $302,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.43.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $161.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.44. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.67 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The firm has a market cap of $76.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 29.82%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,128,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.