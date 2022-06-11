1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $466.11 Million Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,593,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,527 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.83% of Datadog worth $466,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $3,228,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $6,368,000. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.40.

Datadog stock opened at $96.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.15 and a 1 year high of $199.68. The company has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of -9,620,000.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.52.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $319,608.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,949,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $556,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,786 shares in the company, valued at $25,620,708.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,007 shares of company stock worth $12,297,487. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Profile (Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.