1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $424.70 Million Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,775,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,590 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.56% of Tractor Supply worth $424,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSCO stock opened at $195.30 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.23 and a 200-day moving average of $217.38.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.20%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.17.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

