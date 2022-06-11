1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $1.75 Billion Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,704,712 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 249,385 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up 3.1% of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,746,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,513,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,144,000 after buying an additional 147,996 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 22,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 7,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 628.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 28,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $71.71 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $86.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.09 and its 200 day moving average is $77.18. The stock has a market cap of $129.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.692 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Desjardins increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.02.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

