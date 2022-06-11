1832 Asset Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 238.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 846,290 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $445,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 32,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 32,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,173,000. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $249.48 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.39 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The firm has a market cap of $89.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 26.26%.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,160,985.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,671 shares of company stock worth $888,117. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Edward Jones upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.60.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

