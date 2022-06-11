1832 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,763,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 286,113 shares during the period. BCE makes up about 1.0% of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in BCE were worth $561,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in BCE by 720.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 915,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,644,000 after purchasing an additional 803,883 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in BCE by 186.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 68,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 44,345 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in BCE by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 50,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in BCE by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 799,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,005,000 after acquiring an additional 14,659 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in BCE by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.18.

BCE opened at $52.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.38. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.12 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.46.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. BCE had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.81%.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

