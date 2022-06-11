1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys 583,219 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 53,951.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 584,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 583,219 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.39% of KLA worth $252,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of KLA by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.05.

KLA stock opened at $333.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $369.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $287.44 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. KLA’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

About KLA (Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.