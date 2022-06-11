1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys 171,527 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,593,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,527 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $466,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 25,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $2,598,023.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,131,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 12,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $1,294,820.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,583,862.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,007 shares of company stock valued at $12,297,487 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $96.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -9,620,000.00 and a beta of 1.28. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.15 and a 52 week high of $199.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.52.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Datadog from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Datadog from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Datadog from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.40.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

