1832 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 80.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,394,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,960,382 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $285,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZI. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $364,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $463,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 446,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,330,000 after purchasing an additional 68,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 10,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $34.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 124.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.29. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.79 and a 12 month high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $241.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.21.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 31,358 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 147,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $8,613,124.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,789,941 shares of company stock valued at $102,122,563 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

