180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) Trading Down 16.9%

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 16.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.48 and last traded at $1.52. 316,580 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 410,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered shares of 180 Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.78.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATNF. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of 180 Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $1,169,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in 180 Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 180 Life Sciences by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 367,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 126,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in 180 Life Sciences by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 79,338 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 180 Life Sciences by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 201,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 73,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

1180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. Its product development platforms include fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which is under Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and Anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which is under preclinical trials that are man-made derivatives of CBD; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

