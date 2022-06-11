180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) Trading Down 16.9%

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 16.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.48 and last traded at $1.52. 316,580 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 410,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.
Separately, Maxim Group lowered shares of 180 Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.78.
About 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF)
1180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. Its product development platforms include fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which is under Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and Anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which is under preclinical trials that are man-made derivatives of CBD; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 180 Life Sciences (ATNF)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for 180 Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.