1,429 Shares in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Purchased by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. JT Stratford LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,546,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 212,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 5,930.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,685,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $5,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IRT shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.58.
Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 34.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.61%.
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.
