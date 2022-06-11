$127.08 Million in Sales Expected for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) to post $127.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $128.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $125.85 million. First Industrial Realty Trust posted sales of $117.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full year sales of $516.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $504.06 million to $523.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $562.55 million, with estimates ranging from $518.81 million to $595.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Industrial Realty Trust.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 50.47%. The firm had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.81.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.59. 658,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.62 and a 200-day moving average of $59.44. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $49.48 and a 12 month high of $66.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,203,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,188,867,000 after acquiring an additional 338,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,557,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,029,877,000 after acquiring an additional 579,719 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,248,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $634,505,000 after acquiring an additional 543,313 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,256,000 after acquiring an additional 844,833 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $264,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust (Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Industrial Realty Trust (FR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.