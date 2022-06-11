1,246 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Acquired by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Summit Insights cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.97.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 142,560 shares of company stock worth $36,674,489. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $169.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.94. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.