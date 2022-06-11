$1.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.30 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CRA International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24. CRA International posted earnings per share of $1.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CRA International will report full-year earnings of $5.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.40. CRA International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $148.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CRA International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of CRA International by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CRA International by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CRA International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of CRA International by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in CRA International during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CRAI traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.18. 52,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,290. CRA International has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.95 million, a PE ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

