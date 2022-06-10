Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.19–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $402.00 million-$406.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.08 million.Zuora also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.06–$0.05 EPS.

Shares of ZUO stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.20. 59,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,743. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.93.

Get Zuora alerts:

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 52.39% and a negative net margin of 29.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZUO shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Zuora to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zuora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.43.

In related news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 4,700 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $63,873.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,363 shares in the company, valued at $793,153.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 12,109 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $169,162.73. Following the sale, the executive now owns 27,078 shares in the company, valued at $378,279.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,206 shares of company stock worth $830,044 over the last quarter. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Zuora by 100.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 45,402 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Zuora by 19.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Zuora by 24.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Zuora in the third quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Zuora by 111.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 16,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.