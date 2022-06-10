Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.45-$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $232.00 million-$239.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.65 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Zumiez from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $30.21. The company had a trading volume of 375,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,137. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $27.73 and a 52-week high of $55.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.44 and a 200 day moving average of $41.37. The company has a market cap of $587.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.57.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). Zumiez had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $220.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zumiez will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $371,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zumiez by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,316 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $175,228,000 after purchasing an additional 32,780 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,514 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $20,036,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,470 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $9,005,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,730 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $5,722,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Zumiez during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

