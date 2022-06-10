Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.20-$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $304.00 million-$306.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.02 million.Zscaler also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.64-$0.65 EPS.

ZS stock traded down $5.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $160.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,968,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,980. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $125.12 and a 1 year high of $376.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.13.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.33%. The company had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $147.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $245.75.

In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $3,895,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 231,574 shares in the company, valued at $36,079,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $641,155.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,779 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,977. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,586,000 after purchasing an additional 68,301 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,365,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,476,000 after buying an additional 68,982 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,520,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,571,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

