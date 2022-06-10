Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2022

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.20-$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $304.00 million-$306.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.02 million.Zscaler also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.64-$0.65 EPS.

ZS stock traded down $5.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $160.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,968,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,980. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $125.12 and a 1 year high of $376.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.13.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.33%. The company had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $147.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $245.75.

In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $3,895,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 231,574 shares in the company, valued at $36,079,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $641,155.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,779 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,977. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,586,000 after purchasing an additional 68,301 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,365,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,476,000 after buying an additional 68,982 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,520,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,571,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.