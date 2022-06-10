Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.64-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.Zscaler also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.20-$0.21 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zscaler from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $286.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $245.75.

Zscaler stock opened at $160.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $125.12 and a 1 year high of $376.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.13.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $1,494,336.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,779 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,977 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,365,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 3,171.7% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,651,000 after acquiring an additional 82,972 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Zscaler by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,476,000 after acquiring an additional 68,982 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,586,000 after acquiring an additional 68,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Zscaler by 3,960.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 63,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,205,000 after acquiring an additional 61,466 shares during the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

