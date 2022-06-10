Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Short Interest Up 2,124.1% in May

Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 433,700 shares, an increase of 2,124.1% from the May 15th total of 19,500 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 529,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of Zovio stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.81. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,284. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.05. The company has a market cap of $27.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.06. Zovio has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $3.10.
Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.63 million during the quarter. Zovio had a negative net margin of 16.26% and a negative return on equity of 57.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that Zovio will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Zovio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.
Zovio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. It partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver various personalized solutions to help learners and leaders in achieving their aspirations. The company offers technology and academic services primarily relate to the educational infrastructure, including online course delivery and management, assessment, customer relations management, and other internal administrative systems; support services for curriculum and new program development, and faculty training and development; and technical support and assistance services with state compliance.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zovio (ZVO)
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.