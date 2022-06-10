Zenith Energy (LON:ZEN) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Zenith Energy Ltd. (LON:ZEN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.88 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.88 ($0.01). Approximately 701,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,678,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.88 ($0.01).
The firm has a market capitalization of £16.48 million and a PE ratio of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.12, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.91.
About Zenith Energy (LON:ZEN)
