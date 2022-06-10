Zenith Energy (LON:ZEN) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Zenith Energy Ltd. (LON:ZEN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.88 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.88 ($0.01). Approximately 701,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,678,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.88 ($0.01).

The firm has a market capitalization of £16.48 million and a PE ratio of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.12, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.91.

About Zenith Energy (LON:ZEN)

Zenith Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops oil and natural gas in Italy, the Republic of the Congo, and internationally. It also produces and sells electricity and condensate, as well as engages in oil and gas drilling activities. The company was formerly known as Canoel International Energy Ltd.

