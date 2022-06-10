ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) Market Cap Tops $4,845.17

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 14.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One ZelaaPayAE coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZelaaPayAE has a market cap of $4,845.17 and approximately $1,974.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZelaaPayAE has traded 67.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ZelaaPayAE Coin Profile

ZelaaPayAE (CRYPTO:ZPAE) is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. The official website for ZelaaPayAE is www.zelaapay.ae . ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

Buying and Selling ZelaaPayAE

